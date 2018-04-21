Heacham’s Skoyles signals his two-litre intent

Heacham’s Willie Skoyles jnr moved into second place in the 2L stock car Lynn track championship on Saturday.

And, in doing so, he signalled his intent to be a major player when the formula’s World Final is staged at the Adrian Flux Arena in August.

Skoyles was considering a change of formula for 2018 and was eying up the V8 stock cars.

But based on his latest display, the popular driver’s army of fans will be delighted that has decided to stick with the all-action 2L stock cars.

Three podium places with a heat win, runner-up spot and a third saw Skoyles leave Lynn as the top points scorer.

He even felt he could have got a better result in the meeting final when bent steering early on in the race hindered his progress.

Dereham’s Craig Banwell won the meeting final.

Charlie Ellis took a heat and final double in the 1300 stock cars and Karl Jones won the meeting final in the micro bangers. Kieran Bowman was once again very lively in the micro bangers.

Ben Green was also in the middle of the action all night and Swaffham’s Davey Cox marked his return to Lynn with an entertaining performance after pulling off a massive hit in his heat.