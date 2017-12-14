Heroes live up to name in super Heacham Table Tennis League matches

Heacham Table Tennis League

What a great night of table tennis on Monday evening in Heacham Public Hall.

Tables one and two both had terrific matches where once again the final scores did not reflect the closeness of either match.

On table one it was league champions up against Adrian’s Allstars while on table two it was champion chasers BT Victory up against the determined Spivs Specials.

On table one were the Heroes trio of Graham Keeley and Rob and Tom Yarrow; while for the Allstars were Adrian Evans, Mike Nobes and super sub the ‘Queen of unbelievable angle shots’, Eileen Needham.

There were loads of ends that went way past 11 with the closest one being 18-16.

However although the Heroes were once again, like last week, pushed hard they found a way to clinch every game and so with it a 10-0 win.

On table two the Victory side of Steve Hales, Mary-Ann Woodhouse and David Howell took on the same Specials trio, who pushed the Heroes last week, Stephen Jackson, Jim and Tim Race.

This match was even closer in many ends as on table one, three five enders and plenty of four enders but once again it was a big win for the Victory side 9-1.

It was Jackson who managed to get the point for the Specials with a four-end win over Howell.

Sedgeford Stars move back into fourth place after beating Ringstead Raiders 8-2, Mike Witley and Paul Richardson both going unbeaten for the Stars.

For full report and photos go to www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm