High-flying Wasps maintain King’s Lynn title hopes

IBA Lynn Table

Tennis League

The week before Christmas saw both the Premier and Division One in Barrett Doubles action.

Heacham still sit top of the Premier Division Barrett Doubles by three points,.

They found themselves on the wrong end of a 6-3 result at home to the Avengers team of Rick Edwards, Richard Mussett and Phil Dorrington, who all won two games apiece.

Wasps, who are second, have only dropped six games in their four matches so far.

They were 8-1 winners at Wisbech Hawks, where Tomasz Simka, Mike Crowson and Steve Mason inflicted the damage to keep them in with a chance of the title.

Third place is currently tied between St James, Ziggy’s and Avengers, who all sit on 46 points having played the same number of fixtures.

St James were involved in the closest match of the week with a 5-4 win over Ambit Projects.

Wisbech Wizards are slowly creeping up the table after a 6-3 win at home to Exiles, while Pegg Scaffolding defeated Wasps II 8-1.

Only eight points now separate top spot and seventh.

Walton Club are still the team to catch in Division One but they came up against a Green Fingers team in fine form who triumphed 6-3.

Runcton are sitting pretty in second and did their title chances no harm with a 9-0 win over the Spin Doctors.

Paul’s Driving School, who could still make a late charge up the table, were 8-1 winners at home to Heacham.

Hot Shots gained their first Barrett Doubles win of the season with a 7-2 win over Blades.

Only five points separate the bottom four teams in the division.

Pictured on the right are the festive table tennis doubles runners-up of Mike Cooper and Lewis Watson.