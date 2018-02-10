Home comforts for West Norfolk Ladies

West Norfolk Ladies made it two wins from as many games by defeating their counterparts from Coalville at Gatehouse Lane.

In what was a hard-fought encounter, a brace of tries from Zoe Sharpe was enough to hand West a 10-0 victory.

The West Norfolk trio of Amber Wadlow, Lucy Shaw and Mary Hegarty all played their part as West held onto their advantage.

Katherine Sharpe wowed spectators with her countless physical tackles, Rosie Lingham made metres and Laura Howlett made abrave appearance to stabilise the scrum for West despite being injured.

Claudia Langley landed herself a yellow card three minutes from time but it didn’t affect the final outcome.

Terri Sharpe was named back-of-the-match, and Leah Watson picked up the forward equivalent. Congratulations to Karolina Rimkute on a strong debut.

Before the game, a minute’s silence was held to remember Kelly Fostervold, a long standing member of the club, who recently passed away.

If you would like to be part of the team, come and join in the training sessions on a Wednesday. The girls train from 6pm and the ladies at 7pm.