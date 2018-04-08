Hunstanton Bowls Club registration morning

Hunstanton Bowls Club, based on the Recreation Ground at Cromer Road, is hosting a coffee and registration morning on Saturday, April 14, between 11.30am and 1pm.

The club has two men’s teams and a ladies team.

They also play in the Downham Triples and the NWN Federation League.

In addition, they have friendlies against other clubs most weekends, as well as a bar and various social activities, including bingo and quiz nights throughout the season.

Never bowled before? Don’t worry as coaching is available.

Weather permitting the green will be opened 1.30pm for 2pm for an organised roll-up.

n Dersingham Institute Bowls Club will open their green tomorrow at 2pm.

After bowling, there will be a light buffet.

Parking will be a problem on Saturdaysand Wednesdays at the club due to work being carried out on the village hall.

The club are asking members who travel in by car to consider car sharing if possible.