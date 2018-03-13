Hunstanton table tennis side Heroes widen Heacham League gap after top BT clash

Hunnys Heroes and BT Victory as they clashed this week in top of the table battle.'Photo from the left'Rob Yarrow, Tom Yarrow and Graham Keeley (Hunnys Heroes) Ian Reynolds, Mary-Ann Woodhouse and Steve Hales (BT Victory)
HEACHAM TABLE TENNIS LEAGUE

Hunnys Heroes widen the gap at the top of the table with a 7-3 win over second place BT Victory.

Rob Yarrow was the hero of the match with a great maximum over Victory’s Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Steve Hales and Ian Reynolds.

His support came from two wins by Graham Keeley and a win for Tom Yarrow. He also teamed up with Keeley to take the doubles.

Top scorer for Victory was Woodhouse with two wins with Reynolds chipping in with a single win.

Sedgeford Savages had their biggest win of the season when Ian Rix, Kerry Smith and John Marrow beat Ringstead Raiders 10-0.

Adrian’s Allstars had super subs Charley Hammond and Vaughan Parker joining Mike Nobes when they beat Sedgeford Stars 10-0.

The Stars’ Mike Witley was unlucky not to get a point on the scorecard when he pushed both Parker and Nobes to five ends losing 9-11 and 10-12 in the fifth end respectively.

For full report and photos go to www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm

League Table

TEAMS P W D Lost Pts

Hunnys Heroes 15 15 0 0 119

BT Victory 15 12 0 3 107

Adrians Allstars 15 10 0 5 88

Sedgeford Savages 14 5 1 8 62

Sedgeford Stars 15 6 0 9 56

Spivs Specials 14 1 1 12 33

Ringstead Raiders 15 2 0 13 24