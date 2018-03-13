Hunstanton table tennis side Heroes widen Heacham League gap after top BT clash

HEACHAM TABLE TENNIS LEAGUE
Hunnys Heroes widen the gap at the top of the table with a 7-3 win over second place BT Victory.
Rob Yarrow was the hero of the match with a great maximum over Victory’s Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Steve Hales and Ian Reynolds.
His support came from two wins by Graham Keeley and a win for Tom Yarrow. He also teamed up with Keeley to take the doubles.
Top scorer for Victory was Woodhouse with two wins with Reynolds chipping in with a single win.
Sedgeford Savages had their biggest win of the season when Ian Rix, Kerry Smith and John Marrow beat Ringstead Raiders 10-0.
Adrian’s Allstars had super subs Charley Hammond and Vaughan Parker joining Mike Nobes when they beat Sedgeford Stars 10-0.
The Stars’ Mike Witley was unlucky not to get a point on the scorecard when he pushed both Parker and Nobes to five ends losing 9-11 and 10-12 in the fifth end respectively.
For full report and photos go to www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm
League Table
TEAMS P W D Lost Pts
Hunnys Heroes 15 15 0 0 119
BT Victory 15 12 0 3 107
Adrians Allstars 15 10 0 5 88
Sedgeford Savages 14 5 1 8 62
Sedgeford Stars 15 6 0 9 56
Spivs Specials 14 1 1 12 33
Ringstead Raiders 15 2 0 13 24