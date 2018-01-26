Icebreaker meeting at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena

The Unlimited Banger Icebreaker, which was due to take place last weekend, will take place at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow (1pm).

So far, the vast majority of drivers have reconfirmed their bookings and there are currently a fantastic 93 unlimited bangers booked in.

Race fans will be delighted to see the Predators in action.

Lynn teenager Kieran Bowman has done a fine job of keeping the famous red and white colours in the public eye over the past few years.

Along with Chris Horton and Lee Middleton, he will be keen to have the team at the forefront of affairs this coming Saturday.

Lynn’s Darren Fendley is a previous winner of the event having tasted success with Team Bash back in 2015.

He is back and part of a cosmopolitan Dover Boys outfit which includes John Reeves (Folkestone), Steve McGrath (Dublin) and Andy Battle (Saxmundham).

Ashley Bell (Lynn) is going Dutch as he races for Team Bonos which is a famous outfit in mainland Europe and will be led into battle by captain Dennis Vorkink (Holland).

Completing the action are the junior bangers where the entry includes Lynn teenager Harry Cobb.