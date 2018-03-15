Icy weather disrupts final weeks of King’s Lynn area angling season

Have your say

The weather has certainly spoiled the remaining last weeks of the angling season.

All the lakes were frozen solid and the rivers were carrying large amounts of ice.

Even the specimen anglers were keeping away from the waters edge.

Last week saw the ice finally start to disperse and melt, this leaving water temperatures very low and no feeding fish wanting to show.

Rain, rain and more rain has also seen the rivers tanking through.

But hope was on the horizon for this weekend and the remaining days of the season – well yes, a few fish did start to show.

Railway Bridge on the Great Ouse started to show bream to 4lb 8oz on the tip as the water was pushing through.

Tip was the only method to try to present a bait.

Double maggot produced the bream and roach also started to show over the bait being offered, also between the Railway Bridge to Modney Bridge roach started to show on the tip.

Relief Channel at Denver also began to show the bigger bream with a catch of nine bream to 8lb reported on Monday as reported to bailiffs.

Shepherd’s Port, Shepherd’s Lake: Carp to 14lb 8oz were showing to the carp anglers when using scaled down tackle whilst presenting a mini or small boillie on a hair rig.

Sadly a disappointing last few weeks has spoilt the opportunity for anglers to get out on the banks for a final flourish.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery.

Sunday, Woodpecker pool: 1st – Ben Lawrence – peg 11 – 49lb 4oz – pole pellet; 2nd – Andy Adams – peg 3 – 36lb 4oz – long pole pellet; 3rd – Steven Hillman – peg 15 -36lb 2oz – long pole meat; 4th – John Whitcombe – peg 9 – 35lb 10oz – long pole corn.