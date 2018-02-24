It’s a ‘full house’ for King’s Lynn karting ace Aaron

A West Norfolk karting ace put major chassis failure behind him to complete a ‘full house’ the final Honda 200 Cadet Extreme kart racing meeting.

Aaron Alexander, 12, won all his four outings on the world-famous PFI Racing Circuit after his racing team were forced to return home on the eve of racing to pick up a spare old chassis.

His dad Adam Alexander and the team worked on Saturday morning to build up the race kart and the youngster showed no ill-effects when getting behind the wheel of his Project One 2018 race kart.

The KES Academy student, who recorded a personal best time and pole position in practice, won his three heats with some consistent fast laps and amazing driving to take his place in the final.

In the final, Alexander led the first half of the race as he fended off the close attentions of both Chance Bennett and Airjus Jomanta.

Bennett managed to pass Alexander to leave him second, but the youngster showed nerves of steel to retake the lead two laps before the chequered flag.

On his success, Alexander said: “What an amazing day, thank you to my mum and dad, Chris Levy Racing and my family for all their support.

“I’d also like to thank my sponsors TheModerizer.com and Best@Bars King’s Lynn. Without them, this would not of happened.”

Sponsors wishing to help and support Aaron in the future can do so by contacting him at: www.aaracing.co.uk