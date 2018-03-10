Jack works his magic as Ambits triumph in King’s Lynn basement battle

The Beast from the East failed to do any damage in the Premier Division of the IBA Table Tennis League where all five league matches took place.

The big game of the week was the basement battle between Ambit Projects and Wasps II.

Table Tennis action at Lynn Sport'Mike Smith

Ambits brought in Division One player Jack Mason as a substitute and it worked wonders.

Mason’s appearance was a masterstroke on the night, winning two of his three games.

Rob Rix recorded two very wins and David Whitby managed his first-ever Premier League maximum for Ambits who emerged with a 7-3 win.

For Wasps II, Igors Scekalevs won two of his three games and they also won the doubles.

Table Tennis action at Lynn Sport'Jake Hughes

Wasps’ first team took on Wisbech Wizards, where Mason continued his bust week for the Wizards.

In a closely-fought encounter the game ended all square at 5-5.

Wasps’ points came from Steve Mason (2.5) and Mike Crowson (2.5), Wizards points came from Grant Brightey (3), Jack Mason (1) and Peter Munch (1).

Ziggy’s had a big 8-2 win against Exiles.

Table Tennis action at Lynn Sport''John Wiggs

Gary Hewitt claimed a maximum and also won the doubles, Martyn Allen (2) and Chad Bassett (2.5).

For Exiles, Alan Nicholls had two good wins over Allen and Bassett.

Heacham travelled to Wisbech Hawks and went home with a 6-4 win.

James Patterson (3), Archie Rayner (2), David Woolley did the damage for the visitors

Replying for the Hawks were Steve Ely (2.5) and Craig Pack (1.5).

Avengers entertained St James and lost out 6-4 to their mid-table counterparts.

Keith Phillip (2.5), Richard Mussett (0.5) and Phil Dorrington (1) collected points for the home team.

Owen Turner produced a great display with a maximum and also received good support from Chris Gay (2) and Mark Pearman (1).

A previously-postponed match also saw Ziggy’s whitewash Ambit Projects 10-0.

John Blyth, Chad Bassett and Chuck Hewitt all remained unbeaten as Ziggy’s narrowed the gap at the top of the table.

Wisbech Wizards hosted Pegg Scaffolding in a Barrett Doubles match that was originally called off. The Wizards cast their spell to win 6-3.

Brett Heppenstall, Peter Munch and Grant Brightey all helped themselves to braces.

For Pegg Scaffolding, the partnership of Martin Skipper and Jack Mason (playing up from Division One) went through the night unbeaten.

In Division One, Spin Doctors took on Walton Club.

James Yu’s ‘pen hold’ grip was in smashing form with a fine maximum during a 7-3 victory for the visitors.

He received fine support from Sam Kiddle with a brace and Stefan Forth chipped in with a win over Malcolm Powell. Forth and Yu also won the doubles.

For Spin Doctors, John Wiggs won two games and Darryl Johnson claimed a victory over Forth.