Jacob and Paul claim series success for King’s Lynn club

King’s Lynn Mountain Bike Club’s Paul Ashby and Jacob Shailes both claimed series wins in the last round of the sell-out winter series, supported by Revel Outdoors.

A sunny dry morning greeted the 250 entrants for round four at Shouldham Warren and what riders didn’t expect was a Steve Collins specially designed course to test even the strongest legs.

Ashby made it a clean sweep in the Veteran class to finish eight minutes ahead of TimPlimmer (Lutterworth Cycles) and with the home club rider taking a comfortable series victory.

An exciting race in the junior category saw Kieran Jarvis (Team Onform) just pip KLMTB’s Jacob Shailes to victory, although Shailes took the overall series ahead of Troy Winger (GRT).

The ride of the day came in the 1.5 hour senior race with KLMTB new boy Lauris Liepins taking his first podium of the series with a hard-fought third place for fifth place overall in the series.

The club is starting a coaching programme for children and ladies.

The club thank Revel Outdoors, Thetford Racing, Forestry Commission,marshals, course handlers, tea ladies and all volunteers and committee members for all their hard work during the duration of the series.