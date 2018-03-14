Jess from Dersingham wins national silver at U17 badminton tournament

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Jess Bateman won a silver medal at a recent top-level under 17 national tournament in Lancashire.

The 15-year-old, from Dersingham, played in the gold grade event which is by invitation only for those with a high enough ranking.

In the group stage, Jess, who is ranked 12 in England in her age group, wasn’t troubled, winning both matches. In the quarter-finals, she defeated Mia Kirk from Warwickshire 21-15, 21-19. In the semis, she had a much tougher match against the second seed Romilly Calvert from Yorkshire, but caused an upset, beating her by 22-20, 19-21, 21-11.

In the final, Jess faced Charlotte Atkins from Surrey. The first game went to Atkins 21-19, but Jess fought back to take the second by 21-14.

The decider was a very close game, with both girls playing high level badminton, but Atkins pulled ahead right at the end to take it by 21-17, earning Jess a well deserved silver. West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.