Jorge lights up gloom at King’s Lynn time trial championship

Lynn Cycling Club’s evening time trial championship got underway on Wednesday in cold and murky conditions.

However, Jorge Vieira lit up the gloom by scorching round the 10-mile Tottenhill course in a winning time of 21.48.

The Portuguese rider could be forgiven for struggling with the chilly conditions, but he acclimatised better than anyone and his reward was a maximum points haul of 14 to kick off the season.

Second to cross the line were James Senter and Ivan Carr. who teamed up to take on the new 2-Up category in the championship.

They were the only pair competing and they came home in 23.14 to grab full points too.

Remarkably, only 39 seconds behind the two men was Francesca Hall, riding in Dap CC colours.

Her average speed of 25.1 miles-per-hour saw her complete the course in 23.53, a highly-impressive result that made her the fastest lady by a huge margin.

Amongst a healthy turn-out of 22 riders in less than optimal conditions, the ladies were well represented.

The top two KLCC ladies were closely matched.

Kay Burgess (28.28) edged out Emma Thompson by 23 seconds to take the early lead in the Ladies Time Trial category.

On the traditional old school bikes, last year’s champion Heather Rugg recorded a 33.17 but was beaten by Sarah Hardy’s 32.56.

Hardy didn’t race at all last year, so it was good to see her racing again.

Similarly, Maria Frary, who didn’t compete in 2017, came third with her 36’37”.

In the Men’s Old School, it was the story of the two Simons as Mr Light took the honours thanks to his 27.05, ahead of reigning champion Mr Hardy who sneaked under the half hour by seven seconds.

That in itself was no mean feat as he was riding a low-geared knobbly-tired 1990s Raleigh Atlanta MTB that he got from the recycling centre for £6.

He was followed in by Paul Rich, Tye Rugg, James Farndale and Peter Barber.

Who needs thousands of pounds worth of carbon? Well, if you’ve got it, flaunt it. And that’s what they do in the Time Trial category.

There was some fun at the finish line as Gavin Buffham, wearing number 15, caught his minute man Chris Levy right on the line.

They finished second and third to Jorge with 26.21” and 27.21” respectively followed by Martin Hayes close behind in 28.17.

Ming Lo, in fifth, will be happy with his 29.58 after an injury-ravaged 2017.

In the Juniors class, last year’s champion Tye Rugg, 14, scooped the win unopposed in 31.07.

Full results: Jorge Vieira 21.48, James Senter & Ivan Carr 23.14, Francesca Hall (Dap CC) 23.53, Ben Keeley (Velovelocity) 25.08, John Bates (Wisbech Wheelers) 26.01, Gavin Buffham 26.21, Simon Light 27.05, Chris Levy 27.21, Martin Hayes 28.17, Kay Burgess 28.28, Emma Thompson 28.51, Simon Hardy 29.53, Ming Lo 29.58, Paul Rich 30.41, Tye Rugg 31.08, James Farndale 32.22, Sarah Hardy 32.56, Heather Rugg 33.17, Denese Hallahan (Wisbech Wheelers) 35.08, Peter Barber 35.51, Maria Frary 36.37.

n Heather Leaming, a British Cycling-trained Breeze rider who takes female riders in small groups to give them confidence riding their bikes, was in West Norfolk at the weekend.

A small group rode 10 miles on Saturday with a coffee break to make the ride sociable.

Any females who would like to get involved, or requiring further information, should contact the club for more details at: www.kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk