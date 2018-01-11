Junior members honoured at King’s Lynn Golf Club

Kale Heath walked off with a number of awards as junior members from Lynn Golf Club were honoured at a presentation evening.

Heath (two handicap) enjoyed an impressive season as the accomplishments of youngsters across the club were celebrated.

Among Heath’s successes were the junior and main club championships, the county team shield, the Hudson Trophy and the order of merit.

The evening saw more than 50 guests in attendance as a number of multiple winners collected their trophies.

The bulk of the prizes were handed out by club captain Blair Rule and head professional James Weight.

Also in attendance and helping out were ladies captain Sally Bettinson and club president Mike Wilson.

Lynn’s Junior Club Championship continued with their nine and four-hole events.

Jack Madge-Smith managed to retain his nine-hole crown while the four-hole competition was won by Amelia Hollington. Both youngsters are members of Lynn Golf Club’s successful weekend coaching programme.

As of April this year, Lynn Golf Club will launch the Junior Academy which will see juniors able to join the club and use all the practice facilities as a pathway to full on course membership.

The club hope to increase participation within the community and grow their junior section as a result of this.

Special thanks goes to Pat Simpson who works tirelessly supporting all of the juniors, Helen Marsters, Pat and Paul Arnold and Sue and David Griffin who very generously sponsor the Arnold Bowls, John Pink Salver and the Bogey Bowl.

The last trophy went to new 2018 junior captain Tom Davis, who is a big supporter of the club and plays in both junior and men’s events. He will undoubtedly be a fantastic junior captain.