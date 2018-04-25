Juniors record identical cycling times at King’s Lynn’s 10-mile trial

Have your say

There was a huge field of 35 entries for Lynn Cycling Club’s 10-mile time trial at Tottenhill on Wednesday evening.

The long-awaited warm sunshine obviously helped, but it was fantastic to see plenty of new faces and riders of a wide range of abilities giving it a go.

No Caption ABCDE

Nevertheless, there was some incredibly close racing, none more so than in the juniors category.

The two 14-year-olds taking part, Tye Rugg and Bethany Barnett incredibly set identical times of 28.53.

In the men’s time trial class, Steve Neill pipped last week’s winner, Jorge Vieira by a mere two seconds.

Neill stole maximum points thanks to his 21.42.

No Caption ABCDE

Behind them came Simon Riches, Charles Napolitano and Ian Higgins.

Third and fourth on the road was another dead heat.

Coming across the line in 22.19 were the only 2-Up pairing, James Senter and Ivan Carr, as well as fastest visiting rider, Charlie Wright.

In the men’s old school class, the top five places were all taken by competitors making their season’s debut.

No Caption ABCDE

The victor was Jamie Standen in 23.57, with a close battle between Paul Bailey (25.41) and Ray Barnett 13 seconds back, followed by Dan Todd with 26.47 and Trevor Marshall’s 27.29.

Reigning champion Simon Hardy could only manage sixth on his mountain bike, finishing in 28.31, but it was enough to allow him to finish top of the chart with a three-point margin after his second place last week.

With no fewer than 12 men racing in this category, Dave Bethell and Tony Pym-Hember unfortunately finished out of the points.

However, the latter’s achievement is an inspirational as he’s just turned 75, and until very recently hadn’t ridden a bike for 35 years.

The plaudits in this week’s ladies’ old school racing went to Heather Rugg.

Her personal best of 31.12 enabled her to turn the tables on last week’s winner, Sarah Hardy, who was very close behind on 31.29.

With the pair of them locked together on 26 points for the season, even at this early stage, it promises to be an exciting contest for the remainder of the year.

Last year, Rugg was involved in a similar title fight with Sam May, who was some way down in fourth with 40.26 after riding her mountain bike.

Meanwhile, Maria Frary repeated last week’s third-place finish with 35.21 to keep herself in contention overall.

Finally, in the ladies’ time trial, there were just two entries, and in the context of the evening’s results a comparative gulf of a winning margin.

Emma Thompson (28.00) held off Bethany Barnett’s challenge by almost a minute to take a clear early lead in the championship as the only ever-present in the class.

Simon Hardy took part in the North Norfolk CC hilly climb 18.50 miles TT and crossed the line in 50.52.

He also competed in the Breckland 10TT, which was previously cancelled due to the snow, in a time of 24.44.