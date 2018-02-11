KES Academy students make it a country treble

Students from the KES Academy have excelled in the county stages of table tennis and badminton championships by completing a treble.

The under-18 boys’ table tennis squad won the county championships at Thorpe St Andrew, defeating Langley School in the final.

Captain Alex Bragg was unbeaten and received valuable support from Thomas Yarrow, Max Smith and Rafe Manning.

The under-13 boys ran out county champions of their age group. The squad was led by Jamie Ramsey and also included Zac Appleton, Josiah Corner and Ashley Briggs.

This was followed up by a third success by the under-14 badminton squad who won every game against strong opposition at the finals and who will now represent Norfolk in the regional event next month.Captain Luc Widdowson was unbeaten and was supported well by Max Smith, Will Scott and Rafe Manning.

KES teacher Ross McNeil said: “It was a pleasure to take these teams and give them the chance to represent the school. The commitment and talent on show was excellent and to win three county events is an outstanding achievement and one which we all are very proud of.”