KES begin league campaihn with goalless draw

Well done to KES who started their schools’ under-14 league campaign with an evenly contested 0-0 draw with Marshland at Pelicans Hockey Club.

The game was played in great spirit with many players from both sides playing club hockey together at Pelicans at the weekends.

Special mention to Erin who played in goal for the first time for KES and kept a clean sheet for her team.

Pictured right are under-14 hockey players from KES. At the back, from left, are: Fern, Rebecca, Millie, Abby, Kamile, Ruby, Hannah, Poppy. Front: Alice, Alicia, Erin, Eleanor, Millie.