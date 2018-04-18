King’s Lynn athlete Alfie is crowned national champion

Have your say

West Norfolk Athletic Club’s Alfie and Joe Williams produced some quality performances at Sportshall National Finals at SportsCity, Manchester last Sunday.

Alfie smashed his 4kg shot put personal best with a massive 15.23m put to claim the gold medal and title of National Champion.

His effort broke a 24-year county indoor record.

Over all three events in the under-15 boys all-rounder competition, Alfie finished fifth overall with a score of 263 points.

He was just five points away from the two lads finishing joint second with 268 points out of 40 of the UK’s best Sportshall athletes.

Alfie was fifth in the triple jump with a PB of 8.12m and 15th overall in the four-lap time trial with very little time separating all the top finishers.

Team mate Joe Williams also earned a fantastic podium finish, when he came in joint second in the speed bounce with a silver medal.

Joe was just one bounce from the gold with 87 bounces.

In Joe’s remaining two events, he jumped 2.40m in the standing long jump and finished 25th in the four-lap time trial.

Norfolk team captain Alfie helped the under-15 boys to a sixth-place finish overall in the team event.

The county girls’ team were just 10 points off winning the title.

The team finished as runners-up following another fantastic day of athletics.