King’s Lynn BMX star wins two categories

Lynn cyclist Alan Hill picked up where he left off in 2017 in the opening two rounds of the British BMX series in Manchester.

Alan, pictured in action on the right, was in winning form in both the veterans and 45-49 cruiser categories in both rounds.

A busy weekend saw the family’s two sons take to the track.

His eldest son Kyle, 14, had a 2018 goal to make it to the semis in 15s and managed to achieve this in both rounds with a great display of riding.

In the 15-16 cruisers, the teenager missed out on the final on day one but made it in round two, where he finished a disappointing sixth.

Younger brother Jared, 9, enjoyed some excellent laps on day one and, although he missed out on a place in the A final, he had a commanding win in the B final.

Day two got off to a better start and Jared sailed through to the A final in a very competitive class involving more than 50 riders.

Unfortunately a crash in the A final saw the youngster eventually come home in eighth place, but he walked away relatively unscathed following his spill.

Considering it was a very technical and demanding track, the family were relieved to return home safely while some of the other competitors weren’t so lucky.

Rounds three and four of the British BMX series will take place in Leicester next month when the family will again be in action.