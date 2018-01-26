King’s Lynn-born Jamie has the bowls world at his feet

Jamie Chestney had the bowls world at his feet this week after completing a memorable double at the Just World Indoor Championship at Potters.

Chestney, who was born in Lynn and brought up in the county, partnered Mark Dawes to lift the pairs title before joining forces with Lesley Doig to clinch the mixed pairs crown twenty-four hours later.

He began his bowls career at Downham Market Ex-Servicemen’s Club and also played for the Gallow Indoor Club at Fakenham before decamping for Devon a few years ago.

On Monday, Hawes and Chestney defeated favourites Greg Harlow and Nick Brett 6-6, 9-5 in an all-England final at Potters Resort.

A timely double to Dawes and Chestney sent them into the last end with a three-shots cushion, and the favourites were unable to respond.

In the mixed pairs showpiece on the Tuesday, Doig and Chestney defeated Field and Burnett in straight sets, 8-4, 7-6.

Shots were so hard to come by that a treble on the seventh end of the first set was enough to tip the balance the way of Doig and Chestney.

A treble on the fifth end of the second set looked to be doing the same for Field and Burnett, but they fell away and the key factor turned out to be the high success rate achieved by Chestney with his running bowls.

Chestney, who is now married to the 2010 Commonwealth Games women’s singles champion Natalie, was unable to reprdouce his magic in the singles, losing 7-5, 9-4 to Darren Burnett in the second round.

He competed for England in the men’s fours at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where he won a silver medal before clinching the Cooperative Funeralcare International Open in 2017. He has won two National Championship titles in 2004 and 2009 and is bound for the Gold Coast later this year when he competes for England at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Meanwhile, Fakenham’s Mervyn King booked his place in today’s quarter-finals of the singles by knocking out number three seed Nick Brett on Wednesday.

The Fakenham ace, who produced a fantastic display of bowls in the first set, triumphed 8-2, 6-6.

King had booked his place in the second round with an 8-3, 11-4 straight sets victory over qualifier Ian McIntosh.