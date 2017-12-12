King’s Lynn C their way clear to maximum roller hockey points return

The youngsters in the Lynn C roller hockey team played their vastly experienced B team in the first ECRHA Senior League Division 2 game of the day at Alive Lynnsport.

With both teams knowing each other’s strengths, it was a struggle for either team to break the deadlock, however, the C side were first to score from a quick counter attack.

They then added another before the veterans pulled one back. One more well worked goal was added to make the final score 3-1 to the C team.

The second game was against a very strong Cottenham team. Once again it was a close game, with both teams attacking fast, and playing some great hockey.

Lynn took the lead just before half-time with an excellent team goal. In the second half they then added another, before Cottenham pulled one back.

Their opponents were desperate for an equaliser and were bombarding Lynn’s goal with shots, but a great performance from goalie and captain, Eilidgh Clague, made sure Lynn collected all the points. Final score 2-1 to Lynn C.

Last game of the day was against Cambridge, and a much more comfortable victory to give Lynn maximum points for the day, with a fine performance from Harvey Dugdale (four goals), in a 7-2 win.

Overall, the whole team were excellent and played some fantastic hockey, arguably the best performance as a team for some time.