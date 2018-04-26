King’s Lynn catches improve thanks to warm spell

Have your say

Fish have begun to feed strongly on all the lakes as the weather warms up, writes Darren Reed.

At Springside, carp to 15lb have put in an appearance during a productive week.

Carp have shown on the method feeder on carp-style tactics.

Tench to 5lb have also been snapped up to the baits on offer when fishing the waggler close to the margins and offering corn.

Quality perch to 2lb 8oz have fallen to maggot on the waggler and pole.

Bear Lake has seen carp to 12lb on the method feeder.

Multiple catches have been reported, with pellet and corn being the preferred baits.

Bream to 7lb have fallen to the traditional bream-style tactics when alternating baits of maggot and pellet on Queen’s Lake.

Skimmers, roach and rudd have appeared frequently on the shorter line when offered maggot or caster.

Shepherd’s Lake has seen carp to 15lb on standard carp tactics when offered boillie on the hook.

KLAA bailiff Rod Hicks snapped up a 15lb common carp, one of five carp caught in a session.

Small tench to 2lb have also shown, with roach, rudd and skimmers being gratefully caught by the coarse anglers.

Carp to 16lb have appeared on the method feeder when offered hard banded pellets at Tottenhill.

The carp have also fed strongly to the surface baits on offer.

Bread and floating pellets have been rewarding around the lily pads and bream to 4lb have also shown on feeder tactics. Roach, rudd and skimmers have been targeted on the pole with maggot.

The KLAA AGM will take place on Wednesday, May 9, at Knights Hill (meeting room) at 7.30pm. All old and new members are welcome.