King’s Lynn Cycling Club sisters are doing it for themselves

Sisters Florence and Bethany Barnett both enjoyed profitable afternoons as four intrepid members from Lynn Cycling Club competed at the Phoenix Cycleworks’ course, near Newmarket.

Bethany retained her lead in the youth girls’ section with yet another success, while Florence claimed top spot in the under-12 race.

Competing first, Florence kept up with the lead pack before working her way through the field to go second.

She was quicker on some sections, but not quite strong enough to ride the climb out of the quarry and was forced to dismount and run. Ultimately she hung on to the first place boy, finishing six seconds back, but it was good enough to give her a clear victory in the under-12 girls’ category.

A missed pedal on the start gave Bethany some work to do in order to catch back up with her rivals, but she more than rose to the challenge.

She narrowed the gap during the opening three laps, only to lose the advantage when she was blocked by a lapped rider on the ascent back out of the quarry.

She fought back to reclaim the lead along the pit straight, and held it into the final run up the steps before a sprint finish to the line to secure an excellent victory.

With both girls claiming top spot on their respective podiums, Glyn Smith and Ray Barnet were under no small amount of pressure to perform in the Vet 40 race.

A self-inflicted error saw Ray Barnett gridded right at the back of the race, in 54th place.

Despite a dropped chain costing him another 30 seconds later in the race, Ray, determined to make up places, eventually finished in 23rd place after another sprint finish.

Glyn Smith also enjoyed his race, relishing the slippery conditions and the opportunity to demonstrate his bike control. He crossed the line in 49th to claim 37 points – the most this season.

The combined team score sees Lynn Cycling Club, who are aiming for a top-ten finish by the end of the season, 18th overall.

