King’s Lynn Cycling Club to host reliability ride

King’s Lynn Cycling Club will be holding their annual reliability ride on Sunday.

The event, which is open to any rider, will start from Alive Lynsport at 9am with signing on starting at 8.30am in the bar area.

The object of the ride is to get back to the starting destination within the allotted time limit and cost is £3 per person.

Cyclists have the opportunity to choose between travelling either 50km or 100km, with two different times available for both distances.

Cappuccino group for the 100km departs at 9am and must return between 4.10pm and 4.45pm while the Espresso group departs at 9.15am and must return between 3.30pm and 4.05pm.

For 50km, the Cappuccino group will leave at 9.30am and must return within 2.10pm and 2.40pm while the the Espresso group departs 9.45am and must return 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Further details and the routes can be found by visiting: www.kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk