King’s Lynn cyclist rallies for highest-ever finish

Lynn Cycling Club’s Ray Barnett achieved his highest finish in a national race yet in the final National Trophy cyclocross race of the series.

Barnett finished 42nd in a field of 46 riders at Ipswich’s Trinity Park where his daughter Bethany was also in action.

No Caption ABCDE

A predominately flat showground made it challenging for the course builders to design an interesting circuit.

There were two long road sections, including an indoor chicane through barns, to give spectators somewhere warm and dry to watch from.

It was a different circuit compared to most cyclocross events with added mud, hurdles, steps and a flyover bridge testing competitors to the full.

Despite being faced with a gusting wind of up to 30-miles-per-hour in the home straight, Ray refused to buckle.

His technical skills and tactic of sitting in behind other riders through the windy sections paid off. But the cost was he had to ride an extra nine minutes at a point when his legs were starting to cramp.

Having completed his outing, Ray watched daughter Bethany take to the course.

A poor start cost the youngster both time and energy, but she soon made up some time in the ditch/crater section.

After a tough challenge, Bethany eventually picked up 12th place, a result she is awaiting clarification of.

This weekend is the National Championships. Bethany will compete along with club alumnus and former National and European champion Helen Wyman. Next season sees Florence Barnett start competing at a national level alongside her sister Bethany.