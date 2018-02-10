King’s Lynn cyclists honoured at awards

Five members of Lynn Cycling Club have been honoured by the Eastern District Cycling Association in recognition of their placings in various time trials during 2017.

The largest haul of medals went to Ben Stanscomb, who was crowned 25-mile circuit TT district champion, 100-mile TT district champion and took third place in the 10-mile EDCA championships.

Kay Burgess also received awards. Her main accolade was for finishing fourth in the women’s BAR, best all-rounder, based on 10/25/50 TT’s with an average speed of 24.033.

Simon Hardy was presented with a medal for being EDCA 12-hour handicap champion.

The other Lynn Cycling Club members to be recognised were Steve Neil, again for an outstanding performance, and Bethany Barnett.

On the course, both Bethany Barnett and her sister Florence were in action in the final rounds of the 1017/18 cycle cross championship winter series.

The course at Milton Country Park suited Bethany well but, after making a good start, she missed a rut in the rapidly-drying mud and completely slipped off her bike.

A second fall saw her lose further ground and although she was beset by mechanical problems throughout the race, nothing could take away from her finishing second under-16 girl overall.

In the under-12 section, Florence didn’t make the best of starts, but as usual her legs hauled her back up into contention, putting her in second place by the end of the first lap.

The second lap saw her move to take the lead, which she held going in to lap three before being overtaken again to finish second behind the winner, and ten seconds clear of the remainder of the field.

Lynn Cycling Club is non competitive and all inclusive.

Any member of the public wishing to join and learn from the club’s experienced riders should visit: www.kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk