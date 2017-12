Have your say

The King’s Lynn men’s Norfolk Super League darts team returned to winning ways on Sunday, with MoM Mark Easter giving a captain’s performance in the last game to win the match 4-3.

Mark’s average was 25.91 and he has won all 10 of his games this season. Other winners were Richard Stoddart 18.02, Andy Neve 21.17 and Andrew Alexander 18.99. The ladies lost 4-0.

On Sunday the teams are at Wymondham. Transport will leave the RBL club at 4.45pm.