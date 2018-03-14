King’s Lynn driver Bradley a big hit on National Banger debut

New Predator on the block Bradley Bowman (Lynn) proved a hit on his National Banger debut which took place at Lynn last Saturday in the 2L Bangers.

A fantastic all action display earned him an entertainer’s award and after racking up the entertainer points throughout the night he earned a passport into the 2L Banger World Final in June.

Bowman after

The Predators were out in force in the 2L Bangers with Bradley being joined by his older brother Kieran Bowman together with Robert Betts (both Lynn) and Chris Horton (Fakenham).

The first race for the 2L Bangers was the Wild Card Final where the race winner got an automatic place in the 2L Banger Shale World Final in June. National Points Champion Lee White (Saffron Walden) proved unstoppable in victory but a great drive by Betts saw him come home in second place.

A busy Shaun Clarke (Downham) was in action in both the 2L Bangers and 1500cc Bangers and he put in a crowd-pleasing performance in the 2L Bangers with a big follow in on Adrian Court (Kettering) before being thundered into the fence by John Reeves (Folkestone).

The first All Comers saw 43 Luke Maynard (Brighton) take a lead he was never going to relinquish. Any hopes that Betts had of improving on his earlier result were quickly dashed when Callum McKee (Doncaster) ran him into the fence hard and he then took a big hit from Darren Teale (Northampton).

A mini pile up coming out of turn two saw Ashley Garrod (Swaffham) nailing Jonny Atkin (Bourne). Red Nelson (Keighley) turned it round but he was done hard through the passenger doors by the lively Brad Bowman before being able to launch an attack.

Jack Maryon (Wisbech) dished out a stiff head-on to Bowman with the Lynn young gun then being attacked by Phil Milner (Colchester). Bowman then received further punishment from a shot from the lively Teale which brought out the ‘red and chequered’.

The second All Comers saw 212 Maryon spin out on the rolling lap and a lap later he was nailed by Kieran Bowman – no doubt with thoughts of the altercation with his brother in the previous race on his mind.

Brad Bowman was also involved in the Destruction Derby when he silenced Wayne Lindale (Cambridge) with a good shot.

Some 35 cars gridded for the main event for the smaller bangers which was the National Championship with several drivers making a superb effort on presentation.

The Incarace draw left Steven Pope (Fakenham) and Lyndon Stark (Boston) on the front row. Pope surprised the field and the in form Stark with a good start and he hit the front.

Ashlun Woods (Dereham) was leading the chase to reel in the leader and on the eighth lap he launched an attack on his leading team mate which ended in disaster for the Smurfs pairing as both of them went out. 830 Lee White doubled up on his 2L Banger success with victory in this race as well.

Callum Gill (Lynn) came home in fourth place and he was followed over the line by Lynn duo Keiran Bowman and Tim Rees who finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The first All Comers saw Holly Nash (Lynn) put in a good drive and she was in second place when eventually stopped head on by Dave Osbourne (Colchester). Ricky Twell (Lynn) was involved in a great exchange with Steve Greenhalgh (Grimsby) and Paul Sweet (Cambridge). The second All Comers saw Twell well involved again as he blitzed Liam Halls (Stowmarket) before destroying Laura Quadling (Thetford).

Nash was involved in a big head on with Leon de Silva (Peterborough). Harry Cobb (Lynn) came home second in the Junior Banger White and Yellow Final whilst Erin Denney (Downham) was unlucky to have nothing to show following several great drives.