King’s Lynn Golf Club to launch junior academy

The formation of a new junior golfing academy at King’s Lynn Golf Club has been welcomed by Luke Johnson.

The Castle Rising Road-based club is set to launch its first-ever Junior Academy on April 8 and it is hoped the new grassroots initiative will lead to more young people playing the game in West Norfolk.

Professional golfer Johnson, who came through the ranks at Lynn, said: “I think its an incredible opportunity for youngsters wanting to try a new sport in the county’s number one venue.

“King’s Lynn Golf Club are being very pro-active in getting females as well as juniors into the sport and I will be doing everything I can to promote the club’s new academy.

“You have to give special mention to head teaching pro James Weight and Stephanie Middleton, the club’s secretary, for their efforts so far.

“I’m excited about helping out when I can this coming season.”

Head professional Weight and his assistant Rosie Langley are offering young people, aged between 6 and 18, the opportunity to have a go via a free coaching session.

They will be holding various sessions throughout the day and the academy, which is supported by England Golf and the Golf Foundation, is just £50 to join for the year.

To book a free session, or for further information, call 01553 631654 or email: secretary@kingslynngc.co.uk

