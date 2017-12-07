King’s Lynn golfer Jack bags top-ten finish on Gecko Tour

Lynn golfer Jack Yule secured a top-ten finish on the Gecko Tour at Westin La Quinta this week.

The young professional finished tied seventh - just two shots off the overall lead - thanks to an excellent second round.

Yule shot a four under round of 67, which included six birdies on the last 11 holes.

It was an excellent recovery from the former Springwood High School pupil who carded 75 in the opening round.

His opening round included four bogeys and two double-bogeys, although Yule showed signs of what was to follow on the second day with an eagle three on the par five 14th.

Yule, 23, turned professional six weeks ago, as revealed in the Lynn News.

Next on the agenda are two events at Real Novo Sancti Petri Golf Club next week.