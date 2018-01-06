King’s Lynn group hosts badminton event

Sixteen ladies from the Alive Lynnsport Women’s Wednesday held their annual Christmas table tennis tournament.

Organisers Janis Baker and John Blyth drew the names out of a hat for partners and the ladies played a round-robin competition, with each pair playing one game to 21 points.

The winners were Julie Jones and Daphne Stannard, who won six of their seven games.

However, the runners-up position was a closely-fought contest, with three pairs each winning exactly the same number of points. Jill Biggs and Julie Parslew, Irene Whitehouse and Su’en Miller and Roz Metcalfe and Jane Hindry all finished with 138 points.

Metcalfe and Hindry took fourth pace after winning four of their seven encounters.

But the other two pairs had won five games each, so the points dropped had to be counted up, with Biggs and Parslew taking the runners-up trophies with 93 points scored against them as Whitehouse and Miller had dropped 107 points.

Trophies were presented by Alive Lynnsport’s development manager Victoria King.

The Women’s Wednesday activity mornings offer six weeks of a coached sport.

Sessions are between 9.30am and 11.30am and include badminton, short tennis and table tennis, delivered by Janis Baker and John Blyth.

The second hour is an opportunity to practise whichever of the sports you want to or join the aerobics class.

Table tennis will be the next coached sport, starting on Wednesday, January 24, for six weeks, run by John Blyth.

Booking is not required and refreshments are served in the Alive Café upstairs in the Sandringham Suite.

Equipment is also available. Contact Alive Lynnsport for details, discounts available for Alive Card holders.