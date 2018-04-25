King’s Lynn karting ace Aaron stretches his lead

Teenage star Aaron Alexander, 12, bagged maximum points again at the Teesside Autodrome (Middlesbrough) in the third round of the 200cc Extreme Karting Championship at the weekend.

Aaron’s championship haul is now 780 total for three rounds – some 147 points ahead of second-placed Jack Thompson.

The King Edward VII Academy pupil claimed the number one spot on the podium after qualifying in pole position Sunday morning.

He won all three of his heats through the day before maintaining his excellent form by finishing first in the final.

Alexander said: “It was a very challenging race day as the weather kept changing. My dad had to change the kart set-up three times and he left the tyre choice to myself.

“Thanks to sponsors Best@Bars, TheModernizer and everybody for supporting me.”

The youngster and his team will travel to Cumbria this weekend to enter another championship at the famous Rowrah Circuit

If anyone could help support Alexander’s racing in the way of sponsorship or donations, please contact him via: team@aaracing.co.uk or visit the website www.aaracing.co.uk