King’s Lynn ladies pair remain undefeated

The Alive Lynnsport Monday morning ladies badminton group held their annual Christmas tournament, run by coach Janis Baker.

Sixteen ladies took part in the event, with partners drawn for on the day.

The pairs played seven games to 21 points against each other in one large group.

The winners were Catherine Jay and Sheila Stokes, who remained undefeated, with Linda Watkinson and Irene Whitehouse – who only lost one match – runners-up, with Julie Jones and Jane Hindry in third.

Victoria King, from Alive Lynnsport, presented the ladies with their trophies.

A collection was made for the charity SAP, a voluntary group who support adults with learning difficulties and mental health issues, and £27 was raised.

The ladies group will return in the New Year on Monday, January 8, at 9.30am.

Everyone in the community is welcome to come along and have a go.

Refreshments are available in the upstairs bar after the session.

Pictured on the right are regular members of the Alive Lynnsport Monday morning ladies badminton group.