King’s Lynn martial arts students make the colour grade

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae kwon-do held their annual colour belt grading examinations.

Students all start at white belt and work though yellow, green, blue and red belt grades until they are ready to aim for their black belts.

The school’s latest grading saw 122 students attend the three examinations on the day, with some children aged as young as five taking part.

Four black belt juniors took star gradings and the school, which has had more than 13,500 pupils pass colour belt gradings in the last 30 years, achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. Anyone interested in martial arts or tae kwon-do in a friendly fun atmosphere should call Mark Farnham on 07771 644460 or 01553 841880 or visit: www.mftkd.co.uk

Swaffham results: Eleni Kalafati (9th Kup).

Downham results: Ryan Dunphy (1st Kup), Finley Creasey (4th Kup), Jack Steventon (5th Kup).

Lynn results: Arminas Janulionis (1st Kup); Ilya Celinskis, Nikita Celinskis, Kasey Grimes, Ryan Mattocks, Liam Wood (2nd Kup); Spencer Dawes, Edward Guintrand (3rd Kup); Katie Hayes, Sophie Hayes (4th Kup); Mike Bloy (5th Kup); Arminas Jurkevicius, Kernius Siskevicius (6th Kup); Eugene Higgins, Johnny-Chen Hurst (7th Kup); Harley Calton, Weronika Geite, Arjun Gopinath, Gopinath Govindarajan (8th Kup); Kevinas Noreika, Tyreece Stacey (9th Kup).