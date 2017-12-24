King’s Lynn members pedal to victory at Bilney

King’s Lynn MTB Club hosted round two of the winter series of cross country mountain bike races at West Bilney woods.

Although the round had sold out with 250 entries, the snowy conditions prevented more than half the field from competing on the day.

The start of the three-hour race saw KLMTB’s veteran Paul Ashby gain an unassailable lead to finish a lap ahead of Owen Wilby in second spot.

Sarah Juggins was runner-up for KLMTB, behind Sarah Hewitt, in the three-hour veteran females and Jacob Shailes, also from KLMTB, slipped his way round to a well deserved victory in the junior male category .

Other notable rides from Lynn members were Lauris Liepins who was fifth, Adrian Hoyte (fifth), Adie Harris (sixth) and Michael Cubitt (eighth) in their respective races. Mark Hollingworth was fourth, Dave Webster ninth and Roger Seals 15th in the three-hour vet males, while Ian Pomfret, tackling his first xc mtb race, was fourth in the youth category.

Well done to everyone who braved the cold and mud. Round three takes place on January 14 (10am) at Fire Road 6 Brandon Country Park

The club held their annual Christmas bash race (fancy dress) at Shouldham Warren over five laps.

Some notable entries were Batman (Gary Richmond) Robin (Jonny Sayer), He Man (Paul Quantrill), Lorraine Collins as a little cracker and husband Steve as a large ballerina.

Adie Harris won best dressed riding a small wheel folding bike dressed as Rudolph. The race was won by Jamie Wightman (Revel Elf) and finishing joint second were Paul Quantrill and Michael Cubitt (snowmen).

Joe Allen won the children’s race with Millie Harris second and Ben Thompson third.