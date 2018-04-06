King’s Lynn Patriots on the recruit for National League adventure

The Kings Lynn Patriots are on a recruitment drive as they look to turn their British American Football Association (BAFA) National League dream into reality.

The team, who train at West Lynn Community Centre on a Sunday morning, have returned to practice but need more new faces to boost their roster.

As well as restructuring the team management committee, they have appointed Chris Wallis, who is an experienced coach and team manager, as their new head coach.

Wallis, who was responsible for starting the successful Bury Saints side, said: “We need to recruit and register a roster of at least 50 players, and play a minimum of five games before November, as part of the application process.”

“We want to attract players of all ages, shapes and sizes. At the moment we have about 35 players.

“The great thing about American Football is that it can be a sport for specialists which allows anybody, regardless of size or fitness, to contribute on the pitch.”

New committee member and assistant coach, Chris King said: “We failed to gain entry last year, and BAFA have increased the requirements for entry this year.

“But we feel the new management structure, and the people we’ve appointed, will help push the team beyond the standards required.

“First the team needs to prove to the BAFA National Leagues managing committee that they have everything in place to complete a tough season and that there is enough interest in the area to sustain a team over the long term.”

Coach Wallis added: “We need to hit the ground running and practice will be structured to cater for beginners and experienced players.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead, but these are exciting times for the Patriots and I can’t wait to get on the practice field.

“Initial focus is on the adult team, but the Patriots are keen to begin plans for a Youth team and would like to hear from anybody (of any age) interested in joining the team, or any other aspect of American Football.”

King added: “A winning team on the field starts with a strong management team off it so we are looking for anybody interested in helping, even if they can’t play.

“That is the beauty of American Football, you don’t have to be a player to experience the hype and excitement of the sport on game day.”

Please contact the team via social media or through their website at: www.kingslynnpatriots.co.uk for further enquiries or to register your interest.