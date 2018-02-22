King’s Lynn reliability ride is well attended

Lynn Cycling Club’s reliability ride was very well attended with 56 riders of all abilities taking part in the two routes, starting out from Alive Lynnsport

All the riders returned within their expected slots.

Further afield, youngster Bethany Barnett, who has just finished a successful cycle cross season, is concentrating on the National Omnium races in the Derby Arena.

This was her debut weekend and she gained a lot of experience, which will help her to improve in later races.

With the weather now on the improve, Lynn Cycling Club member Heather Leaming, who is also a British Cycling Breeze instructor, is inviting women to join her for short rides.

Leaming said: “There are more women wishing to take up the sport but don’t have the confidence to ride alone.

“The rides are initially quite short. There is also a social aspect which usually involves riding with a few like- minded women and a coffee/cake stop on the ride.”

Competitors need a suitable bike to cover at least 10 miles. A helmet must be worn with clothing suitable for the weather. For more information, email: heathersbreezerides@hotmail.com