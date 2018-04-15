King’s Lynn roller hockey players close in on a title treble

Roller hockey players from Lynn closed in on their third consecutive title after the latest round of games in the National Rink League.

The team came from behind to record a 4-2 victory over London in their latest encounter.

It gives them an eight-point cushion over Soham with three matches to play.

After falling behind in their latest encounter, efforts from Michael Carter and a long-range strike from Jamie Griffin handed Lynn a deserved 2-1 lead going into the interval.

There were a flurry of chances at both ends at the start of the second period before Josh Taylor put Lynn further ahead after finding space mid-rink.

London reduced the arrears to set up an interesting final few minutes following a rare mix-up in the Lynn defence.

Using their possession well, Lynn sensed that London were beginning to tire.

A two-on-one break involving Ryan Barnes and man-of-the match Taylor saw the latter make it 4-2 late in the proceedings.

Lynn thank both the Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop and Cater Engineering for their continued support throughout the season.