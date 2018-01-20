King’s Lynn roller hockey players in seventh heaven

Players from Lynn Roller Hockey Club’s Premier League team are in seventh heaven as they started 2018 in winning fashion against Soham.

Lynn secured a convincing 7-2 victory to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The game started brightly for the hosts in front of a good crowd and they were rewarded for their early domination with a goal from Michael Carter, who netted in the top corner with a fierce shot.

Soham almost pegged Lynn back, but goalkeeper Tom Allander kept them at bay with some fine stops.

Carter found the net with a deflected shot from distance before Matt Baker grabbed his first of the game with a neat finish.

Baker added a second goal from close range and there was still time for Carter to complete his treble with a blistering effort to give Lynn a 5-0 interval lead.

Despite gifting Soham two goals with some slack defending, Lynn still managed to add two more goals of their own to remain in control.

The first came from a delightful training ground move which saw a quickfire three-man breakaway converted by Josh Taylor.

Baker then held off countless tackles by the visiting defence to clinch his hat-trick and a 7-2 win.

Thanks to sponsors Samueljacks T-Shirt shop and Carter Engineering Supplies for their continued support, along with everyone who supported the team from the sidelines.

Next up for the team is a Premier League away outing to HBU tomorrow.

Squad: Tom Allander (goalkeeper), Josh Roberts (goalkeeper), Matt Baker, Ryan Barnes, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Sergio Hutson, Josh Horn, Josh Taylor (captain) and Jack Tucker.

Coaches: Michael Baker and Andy Horn.