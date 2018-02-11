King’s Lynn roller hockey players maintain their unbeaten start

Lynn Roller Hockey Club’s under-20s side maintained their unbeaten run away at Soham.

In their first game against ECU, captain Matt Baker caught ECU sleeping at the beginning of the match to score after only seven seconds.

Some great defensive play from Millie Twidale and the youngest member of the team Finley Griffin, who was on the scoresheet, helped the team to an 8-3 success.

Goalkeeper Josh Roberts was in great form against Colchester where there were four goals from Owen Norris and two apiece for Ewan Cann and Baker in an 8-1 win.

In an 8-1 win against Soham, Josh Horn registered a brace while Cann went one better by claiming a hat-trick.

Although the under-13s B team failed to win a game at their home tournament, Lacey Vincent played well between the posts and Janis Dukats scored twice.

Thanks go to sponsors AH Windows Ltd.