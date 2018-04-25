King’s Lynn rugby West Colts book their place in May cup final

Eastern Counties Cup

Semi-final

Ipswich YM 20

West Norfolk 35

West Norfolk Colts booked their place in the Eastern Counties Cup final with victory over Ipswich YM in the last four.

A hot afternoon and a rock hard pitch with little grass were just two obstacles to overcome.

Ipswich started the better and some powerful runs from the forwards put West on the back foot and they deservedly took the lead.

West were forced to defend for much of the first half and struggled to find continuity.

They battled hard to keep themselves in the game before Jack Trundley scored a converted try to get them on the scoreboard.

Ipswich YM kicked a penalty to give them an 8-7 lead going into the interval.

A few choice words from the coaches and some personnel changes sparked West into life in the second half – forwards securing the ball quickly which allowed the backs to show their talents.

Trundley then found space, broke the line and eluded the defence to score under the posts, which he converted himself.

The impact of the changes had g a positive effect with the impressive Sam Mount charging through the defence and crashing over for a try which was converted by Trundley.

The returning Tom Hitchcock scored under the posts to give Trundley a simple conversion.

Momentum had now swung in West’s favour and the elusive Trundley scored again to complete his hat-trick and Frazer Brown converted.

Ipswich never gave up and scored two tries to complete a truly entertaining game of rugby enjoyed by the spectators.

This was another outstanding display by West Norfolk and the only downside was a nasty collarbone break for Josh Wilson who has been excellent this season. The players, coaches and parents wish Wilson a speedy recovery.

Awaiting West Norfolk in the final on May 6 are Woodbridge.