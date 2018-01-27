King’s Lynn’s Alfie sets new club record

Holbeach Youth Centre was the venue for the first of two indoor shot put Competitions hosted by ex-Olympic, Commonwealth and European shot put star Geoff Capes last weekend.

Alfie Williams of West Norfolk Athletics Club won the silver medal in the under-17 men’s event, throwing a new club record and personal best of 11.55m.

Williams enjoyed a very successful year in 2017, finishing third at both the indoor and outdoor National Championships, representing Norfolk at The England Schools Championships and ended last year as UK number seven in the under-17 age group.

This year, Williams has moved up to the under-17 men’s age group and throws a heavier 5kg shot.

But he has already shown he means business in each of his first two events so far which bodes well for his next two years in this age group.

Williams was the only West Norfolk AC representative in this “Shotacular” competition staged by Geoff Capes and England Athletics.

If anyone wishes to take part in the next event they would need to contact Lewis Capes by email - Capes@talktalk.net