King’s Lynn’s Bethany enjoys great weekend to go top

Bethany Barnett moved into top spot in her Eastern League division, as King’s Lynn Cycling Club enjoyed another fantastic weekend of cyclocross.

Bethany opened proceedings by winning her Youth Girls race on Saturday at Diss, to move into first place overall.

Straight after that win, it was into the car to head down to the Cyclopark in Kent to get in some practice on the course for the following day’s National Trophy Cyclocross race.

Sunday dawned cold but bright, with a light frost soon melting to make the course a blend of slipperiness and rideability.

Ray Barnett rode first in the Vet40 race, hoping to improve on his performance in the last National Trophy Race by setting two goals – to not crash and to not finish last.

He successfully managed one of those goals, by finishing 44th .

Bethany was up next in the Youth Girls, racing for 30 minutes on a hugely challenging course with steep muddy banks.

The spectator-friendly venue made it brilliant to watch, as Bethany battled with her league rival, swapping the advantage several times over the race.

On the final lap they went up the hill neck and neck, sprinting side by side to the top.

The battle continued down the the other side as the two jockeyed for position ahead of the final sprint.

There was nothing in it as they raced for the line, but Bethany just lost out, missing 11th place by 100th of second and less than half the width of a wheel.

Glyn Smith also rode in the Diss races.

The competition was fierce amongst all the riders but Glyn pretty much held his position from the start, to finish 61st in a very large field.

Two club members left their wheels at home to run in the gruelling Hereward relay race from Peterborough to Ely.

Kersten Müller and Simon Hardy found the mix of road and off-road running tough but enjoyable in very cold, windy conditions.