King’s Lynn’s Harry claims gold and silver

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Harry Wakefield came away from the under-15 Essex silver grade tournament with a gold and silver medal to his name.

Wakefield, from Feltwell, was joined by David Lang in the boys’ doubles and the number one seeds lived up to their top billing.

The pair won all four matches in their group and received a bye in the quarter-finals.

In the last four they won comfortably to reach the final, where they played Nithin and Prabov Santhosh, from Hertfordshire, and won comfortably 15-10, 15-5, to take gold.

Wakefield won silver in the boys’ singles.

With a large entry from all over the country, Wakefield, 13, was often playing against much older opposition, but still comfortably won his group to reach the knockout stage.

He was awarded a bye in round one, putting him into the quarter-finals, where he defeated Dominic Nabasa, from Surrey, 15-2, 15-6 to reach the semi-finals.

He then pulled off a shock victory, defeating the second seed David Lang from Kent 15-9, 15-10.

In the final he was up against the top seed, Jeremy George, from Staffordshire, and although he lost the first game 9-15, he was close to taking the final to a third end, narrowly losing the second game 14-16.

Fellow West Norfolk juniors, Jess Bateman and Charlie Wakefield played in the top level under-17 gold event in Redbridge.

Bateman was very unlucky not to win through to the knockout rounds in the girls’ singles, with her group finishing in a three-way tie, all having won two out of her three matches.

But she lost out on countback by just one point.

Wakefield won one match in his singles group and narrowly lost the other, and also won one match in the doubles event.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.