King’s Lynn’s Paul recovers from puncture to pick up win

King’s Lynn Mountain Bike Club veteran Paul Ashby put a puncture behind him to win the veterans’ category in the third round of the winter series.

Supported by Revel Outdoors and held on the fast-flowing trails of Brandon Country Park, Ashby won his section by more than eight minutes.

Competitors enjoyed the first complete dry race, which made for some close racing.

The three-hour race started at 10am and the early leader after the first lap was Andrew Cockburn (Newdales Cycles) with a 26 minute 12 second lap of the 6.5 mile course. He was followed ten seconds later by Seb Herrod (Spoked Cycles) and KLMTB veteran Ashby.

The one-and-a-half hour categories started at 11.30am at a frantic pace with Patrick Biel (Pedalworks Performance) winning the senior race and setting the fastest lap of the day of 26 minutes and four seconds.

Jacob Shailes impressed again for KLMTB Club with his second win of the series in the junior category.

Katy Simcock (Team Corley Cycles) beat Elvita Branch (Sussed Out Suspension) in the three-hour senior female race while the ever-dependable Laura Sampson (Sussed Out) triumphed in the one-and-a-half hour ladies section.

Lynn’s Michael Cubitt was an improving 11th in the one-and-a-half hour veteran class, Richard Hallett was tenth in the three-hour senior, Thomas Dixon 16th in the same category, Adrian Hoyle 14th in the 1.5 hour vets with Matthew Mantle 46th and Gary Richmond 51st.