King’s Lynn’s Steve clinches runners-up spot in time trial

Lynn Cycling Club got their 2018 time trial season under way with the traditional Good Friday 10-mile event at Tottenhill.

An impressive 62 riders turned out to blow off the cobwebs and get racing again after a long winter.

Despite the cool, damp conditions, Matt Senter, of Team Velovelocity, put in a scorching time of 21’08” to win by more than a minute with an average speed of 28.4mph!

Behind him, things were a lot closer, with the second to sixth placed men covered by only 17 seconds.

The runner-up was the home club’s top rider, Steve Neill, who finished in 22.20, edging out Matt’s team-mate Dave Procter by just three seconds.

Next came the Ely pair of Rory Havis and Robert Golding in 22.31 and 22.36 respectively with Lynn’s Jorge Vieira a second further back in sixth.

Vieira didn’t finish the day empty-handed though as he was the winner of the draw for an Easter egg, into which all the riders were entered.

The fastest lady was Becky Murley, of Wisbech Wheelers, who came 20th overall in a time of 25.15 with the best time amongst the KLCC ladies coming from Nicky Brown.

Wearing number 13 certainly didn’t prove unlucky for her as she recorded 28.40 to beat club-mate Emma Thompson by 16 seconds.

There was only one junior taking part, and so Tye Rugg won the Easter egg for fastest junior unopposed.

The 14-year-old recorded 30.48 on the day, but has stated his ambition to go below 28 minutes this season.

He finished last year on great form, so that looks like a realistic target.

Lynn Cycling Club are always keen to attract newcomers to the sport, and for this reason the third Easter egg was on offer to the fastest time trial debutant.

It was won by Matt Allen whose highly creditable time of 25.25 gave him joint 22nd place overall.

The other first-timer was Lana Seaman who did 51’12”.

The club now embarks on their Wednesday evening championship series, predominantly raced over the Tottenhill course, in which there are different categories for men, ladies and juniors as well as a handicap contest.

And, new for 2018, a 2-Up class in which the riders can race together as a pair.

Anyone interested in joining the club, should visit the club’s website at: kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk or its Facebook page for details.

Lynn results: 2nd Steve Neill 22.20, 6th Jorge Vieira 22.37, 11th Ivan Carr 24.27, 12th Simon Riches 24.29, 16th Robbie Ferri 24.46, 27th Simon Hardy 25.43, 29th Joao Falcao 25.53, 31st Jamie Standen 25.56, 32nd Chris Playford 26.16, 36th Gavin Buffham 27.08, 38th Trevor Marshall 27.44, 39th Peter Elsegood 27.54, 40th Ian Higgins 28.16, 42nd Kersten Müller 28.37, 44th Nicky Brown 28.40, 45th Emma Thompson 28.56, 46th Chris Levy 28.58, 47th Gary Bowles 29.32, 48th Ming Lo 29.45, 51st Phil Seaman 29.59, 53rd Tye Rugg 30.48, 54th Ian Brown 31.00, 55th Stuart Hooper 31.01, 56th Sarah Comer 32.40, 57th Heather Rugg 32.51, 58th Stephen Mickleburgh 34.46, 60th Sam May 41.43, DNF Paul Johnson.