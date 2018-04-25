King’s Lynn side West Norfolk suffer defeat in Cubitt-Maule Trophy

Cubitt-Maule Trophy

Holt 42

West Norfolk 12

West Norfolk Rugby Club concluded their campaign with a Cubitt-Maule trophy defeat at Holt.

Due to a late call-off for the second team, West were able to travel with a large squad for the annual trophy clash.

With it being a very hot day, West, who tried to play a fast off-loading game, were able to make numerous changes during the encounter.

West were unlucky not to put some quick points on the board after being held out in the first phase of the game.

However they were soon rewarded by a well-taken try by young scrum-half Joe Shirley with the conversion slotted over by Mark Tilbrook.

Holt hit straight back almost from the restart with a try of their own and were rewarded further with a penalty a few minutes later.

A further two tries saw the host outfit build up a commanding advantage before the half-time break.

With large changes being made throughout the second half, which slightly disrupted the West Norfolk flow, Holt took advantage by scoring three more unanswered tries.

West hit back with a well-taken try by Ash Colvin, playing out of position in the centres.

Holt added one more before the final whistle to make the scoreline 42-12, but the final score did not reflect how end-to-end the clash actually was.

West Norfolk’s players enjoyed a great social day out after the match and are now looking forward to taking a well-earned rest following a long, hard season.

The club will resume pre-season training at the beginning of June and are excited by the challenges in store for next season with some exciting plans developing for the future.