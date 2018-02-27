King’s Lynn students honoured at awards

Samurai Karate School held its annual awards night earlier this month to celebrate some fantastic achievements in 2017.

Students won more than 40 medals in various national competitions during 2017 and 15 of those were gold.

Another five pupils achieved Shodan Black Belt passes and another collected a Sandan Black Belt pass, while many made excellent progress though the Kyu grade syllabus.

The full-time school introduced four new awards to add to student of the year, having Dojos in King’s Lynn, Terrington, Downham and Wisbech.

Dojo champion for Lynn was Lorraine Roberts and for Downham Callum Ping.

Roberts is one of several very good ladies currently training at the Lynn school.

A fifth Dojo is set to open with a new class starting in Marshland St James.

Classes in Lynn take place at KES Sports Centre on Mondays between 6pm and 8pm, while Downham classes are held at the Downham Academy on Wednesdays between 6pm and 7pm.

For further details, visit: www.samuraimartialarts.co.uk or call Sensei Steve 07843 414433.