King’s Lynn students reach their next grade

More than 140 students from the Mark Farnham Schoos of Tae kwon-do achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in front of examiner, Master Paul Donnelly, 8th dan.
This makes a total of 13,611 students passing colour belt gradings with the schools in the last 30 years.
The school congratulates all students who took part.
Anyone interested in learning a martial art and tae kwon-do in a friendly and fun atmosphere should contact Mark Farnham on 07771644460 or 01553 841880.
Alternatively, visit the school’s website at: www.mftkd.co.uk
Lynn results
1st Kup: Arturs Danilovs; 2nd Kup: George Lake; 3rd Kup: Emma Mattocks, Gvidas Norvilas; 4th Kup: Daniel Akula; 5th Kup: Tillie-Mai Flanagan, Curtis Grimes, Charlotte Lake; 6th Kup: Mike Bloy; 7th Kup: Arminas Jurkevicius, Kernius Siskevicius; 8th Kup: Eugene Higgins, Johnny-Chen Hurst; 9th Kup: Ryley Bull, Harley Calton, Weronika Geite, Arjvn Gopinath, Godinath Govindarajan.
Swaffham result
7th Kup: Euan Blake.