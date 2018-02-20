King’s Lynn students scoop Midlands medals

Students from the Lynn Mark Farnham Schools of Tae kwon-do, pictured right, tasted success at the TAGB Midlands Championships 2018.

This event, which was held earlier this month at Kettering Sports Village, had 13 fighting areas which ran throughout the day, with more than 800 competitors participating.

The Mark Farnham Schools provided 70 competitors and were accompanied by more than 50 spectators.

They landed a very respectable total of 29 awards at the championships, which included eight top spots.

The students took part in pattern, sparring and team sparring events, as well as competing in the black belts destruction.

Next up for the Mark Farnham Schools is the English Championships in March at Worcester, where more than 1,500 competitors will compete.

Anyone interested in learning martial arts should contact Mark on 07771 644460 or visit the school’s website at: www.mftkd.co.uk

Lynn results

Jamie Bransgrove third men’s black belt sparring, Ilya Celinskisthird boys’ blue belt patterns, Arturs Danilovs first boys’ red belt sparring, Spencer Dawes second boys’ blue belt team sparring, Tillie-Mai Flanagan third girls’ green belt team sparring, Carl Grimes first men’s black belt hand destruction, Kasey Grimes third girls’ blue belt sparring, Charlotte Lake first girls’ green belt sparring, Emma Mattocks third girls’ blue belt sparring and third girls’ blue belt team sparring, Gvidas Norvilas first boys’ blue belt team sparring, Oliver Wright first boys’ black belt sparring.